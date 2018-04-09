Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Dashboard Confessional at The Complex

Dashboard Confessional return to The Complex on the We Fight Tour. The released their new album Crooked Shadows earlier this year.

•Lo Moon at The State Room

Los Angeles band who just released their first full album in February, which is self-titled.

•Beer and Ballet at Ballet West

Enjoy craft beer, light appetizers and a first look at The Shakespeare Suite. It’s a social event with a taste of ballet that you won’t want to miss! Price includes drink tickets with non-alcoholic beverages available. No children under 18. Photo ID required for all attendees.

•Sinbad at Wiseguys Jordan Landing

90’s comedy staple, Sinbad, makes his way to the western Wiseguys with shows through Saturday.

•Judas Priest at Vivint Smart Home Arena

You’ve got another thing coming! And you’ve got another thing coming! You’ve all got another thing coming!

•Friday the 13th at Castle of Choas

British band who is known for singing about a little thing called love arrives back in Salt Lake sporting Steven Tyler’s Goodwill collection. Party on, Wayne!





•Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Red Stars at Rio Tinto Stadium

Cheer on the Utah Royals FC as they taking on Chicago in their inaugural season. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm.

•Utah Symphony: Whole Lotta Shakin’ at Abravanel Hall

Elvis Presley single-handedly changed the course of American popular music with a hypnotic mix of blues, southern rock, and country sounds. From the mid-fifties into the late seventies, the King topped the charts with infectious rock and soulful ballads. Don’t miss this incredible performance of Elvis’ best—from “Burnin’ Love” and “Jailhouse Rock” to “Suspicious Minds” and “Always on My Mind”—you’ll be All Shook Up!

•Clownvis at Rye

Here’s something unique – Thanks to a controversial appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Clownvis is now familiar to millions of people around the planet. His outrageous audition is a must see (check Youtube). Following this breakthrough Clownvis has become a huge sensation, releasing viral music videos and appearing on Comedy Central, The Tom Green Show, Playboy Radio, Sirius XM, and on comedy bills with legends such as Tim Heidecker, Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, Drew Carry, David Spade, Bob Odenkirk, and many more.

•The Breeders at The Complex

The Breeders just released their new album, All Nerve, last month. Their 5th album, The Breeders have a long history in the 90’s music scene when Kim Deal of The Pixies wanted to do something new. This will be a great show.

•Down ‘Em Dart Family Night

Check out the Nerf arsenal and hit up the area. 4 People for $25. Down ‘Em Dart is located at 500 W and 3600 S. Pew! Pew!

