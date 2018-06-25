Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Sister Dottie Dixon

Food and Conversation

This week we chat with Sister Dottie S. Dixon! She’s is ever so charming, funny, talented and smart. She is one of Utah’s strongest allies for the LGBTQ movement and a mother to everyone. She’s one of our most requested guests and she won’t disappoint. Enjoy!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.