Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 27th

•Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Salt City Sounds

Wake up! Wake up! It’s almost the first of the month. Pay your rent and get tickets to be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at the Gallivan Center. There are $10 tickets available…while they last.

• Cold War Kids and Metronomy at Ogden Amphitheatre

This is the one I’ve been looking forward to! Cold War Kids and Metronomy are performing for Ogden Twilight. Get there early for a good spot and don’t forget, you can use your ticket as your Front Runner pass for the night, so you really have no reason to sit this out.

• Cirque Italia at the Utah State Fairpark

An Italian water circus that features a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience! Shows throughout the weekend.

• Classic Car Show at Valley Fair Mall

Enjoy classic cars, Hot Rods, prizes, celebrity Rock N’ Roll DJ – J.C. Hackett, dining, shopping, and movies. In addition, the first 75 attendees will receive a collectible dash plaque. Every fourth Thursday of the month. North parking lot by JCPenny. Free event for all! Vroom!

• Christopher Titus at Wiseguys

Comedian Christopher Titus brings his newest show, “Amerigeddon,” to the theaters across the country. Employing what he’s labeled ‘hard funny,’ Christopher Titus has released seven ninety-minute albums in as many years. He has six one-hour comedy specials currently running on Comedy Central, and his seventh special, Born With a Defect, was released last year. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of Christopher Titus’ shows is to love him. Titus is currently performing his newest show in sold-out theaters across the country. He also formed a production company, called Combustion Films, which produced his last three specials and most recently, a full-length film called “Special Unit.” – wiseguyscomedy.com via . 2 shows, the 7 pm on is already sold out so hurry and get your tickets!

• Blue October at The Complex

A Utah favorite. The last time I saw them was last Summer with 311…I think. It was a weird mix – like eating dirt and gravy, but Blue October always puts on an amazing show.

• Lloyd Cole at The State Room

Lloyd Cole of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions hits up The State Room for a retrospective look at his career. Can you remember all the way back when X96 played his music? I almost can. Could be a good time to remember and check out X96’s HD2 channel which is now streaming on this very website! It’s classic X96 and commercial-free! Solid plug! BAM!

• The Get Up Kids at Metro Music Hall

They rode in on the second emo wave of the 90’s and have never left us. I always thought of them as a bit more punk than emo, but know, split hairs. Should be a great show. 21+

• The Vans’ Warped Tour at USANA

It’s the final run for the legendary show and it’s trading out its traditional venue, the Utah State Fairpark, for USANA. Featured bands include Reel Big Fish, The Used, and The Maine. Though it’s being hailed as the final trek, Rosanne, Arrested Development, LCD Soundsystem, and The X-Files tells me to give it a few years and it’ll be back. Nostalgia is a powerful drug.

• Kevin Hart at Vivint Smart Home Arena

You know him from every single movie that has come out in the last two years. Comedian Kevin Hart brings his Irresponsible Tour to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

• Electric Six at Urban Lounge

You know them from their songs “Gay Bar” and “Danger! High Voltage” and no doubt they will play them both. Good times! They will be joined by Mark Mallman and Turtleneck Wedding Dress.

• Primus at Saltair

Wow! All those shows we were announced back in January are finally happening! Primus and Mastodon take to The Great Saltair. PROTIP: Take a 5-spot with you as that’s how much parking will cost.

