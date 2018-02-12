Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Talking Weed with Erin Hiatt

Food and Conversation

Erin Hiatt is an expert in all things marijuana! Erin writes about cannabis, psychedelics, hemp, and drug policy reform for THC Mag and Freedom Leaf. She has also written about drugs for AlterNet and Vice. We chat with her about drug laws in this country and what the future of marijuana in Utah looks like.

