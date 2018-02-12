This week on SLC PUNX! Bad Religion, Guttermouth, and a band called Mephiskapheles!

This week’s show was a load of fun because I threw out a song from a band that I have not even thought about for like 20 years. In case you don’t know, we do a full hour of punk, ska, hardcore, whatever, every Sunday night at 10pm. Tell your friends!

Here’s the playlist from this week 😉

FLOGGING MOLLY – Drunken Lullabies

FACE TO FACE – Disconnected

AQUABATS – The Cat With Two Heads

AGENT ORANGE – Bloodstain

SUICIDE MACHINES – What I like About You

MEPHISKAPHELES – God Bless Satan

MINOR THREAT – I Don’t Wanna Hear It

NOFX – Bob

GUTTERMOUTH – Veggixide

THE VANDALS – It’s A Fact

BLACK FLAG – Rise Above

PROPAGHANDI – Anti Manifesto

RANCID – I Wanna Riot

BAD RELIGION – Stranger Than Fiction

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – Band Geek Mafia

ADOLESCENTS – Amoeba

DESCENDENTS – Who We Are

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – Moment Of Silience