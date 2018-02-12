This week on SLC PUNX! Bad Religion, Guttermouth, and a band called Mephiskapheles!

This week’s show was a load of fun because I threw out a song from a band that I have not even thought about for like 20 years. In case you don’t know, we do a full hour of punk, ska, hardcore, whatever, every Sunday night at 10pm. Tell your friends!
Here’s the playlist from this week 😉
FLOGGING MOLLY – Drunken Lullabies
FACE TO FACE – Disconnected
AQUABATS – The Cat With Two Heads
AGENT ORANGE – Bloodstain
SUICIDE MACHINES – What I like About You
MEPHISKAPHELES – God Bless Satan
MINOR THREAT – I Don’t Wanna Hear It
NOFX – Bob
GUTTERMOUTH – Veggixide
THE VANDALS – It’s A Fact
BLACK FLAG – Rise Above
PROPAGHANDI – Anti Manifesto
RANCID – I Wanna Riot
BAD RELIGION – Stranger Than Fiction
VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – Band Geek Mafia
ADOLESCENTS – Amoeba
DESCENDENTS – Who We Are
STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – Moment Of Silience
