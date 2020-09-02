Probably Not A Huge Shock: U.S. Divorce Rates Skyrocket as COVID-19 Continues

More and more couples in the U.S. are getting divorced and it appears coronavirus is to blame. The reason? Being stuck at home and driving each other crazy. The number of people looking for a divorce was 34 percent higher from March through June compared to the same months last year.

Divorce rates in America soar by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/EGqbptJVqp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 28, 2020

Experts say the combination of stress, unemployment, financial strain, illness, kids not in school (and much more) put a significant strain on relationships.

Newlyweds fared the worst – 20% of couples who sought divorce were married within the past five months.

What’s one of the most annoying things you discovered about your partner while stuck at home the past few months?