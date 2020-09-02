Face Shields Shouldn’t Be A Substitute For Masks

Health officials warn that face shields should not be used to replace face masks in fighting COVID-19. The shield should only be used as additional protection.

Shields help to block potential viral droplets from entering through the eyes. The plastic coverings also discourage users from touching their face.

Face masks are still the best solution to keep the spread of coronavirus down.

Can I use a face shield instead of a mask? No. Health officials don’t recommend the clear plastic barriers as a substitute for masks. https://t.co/0LtZSOi0WR — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) September 1, 2020

If you do wear a shield, find one that wraps around the sides of your head and reaches the bottom of your face. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to wash your shield after usage.

Have you worn a shield as well? Do you like the extra protection?