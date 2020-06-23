Puerto Rico Ready to Reopen

Puerto Rico is ready to welcome back international visitors, starting July 15. The Caribbean island has been closed to travelers since COVID-19 hit a few months ago. Of course, officials in Puerto Rico say they do have strict new safety guidelines in a place like temperature checks at the airport. Besides the pandemic, the island has had a rough year, including a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in January and several aftershocks since then.

