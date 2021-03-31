Ratings For The NCAA Women’s Tournament Are Booming

Women’s college basketball is no longer an afterthought – TV ratings for this year’s NCAA Tournament are booming.

Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup between UConn and Iowa drew more than 1.5 million viewers on ABC, while Baylor vs. Michigan drew 1.2 million. That’s higher than the average rating for NBA games, which have averaged just over 1 million viewers this season.

Ratings for women’s March Madness are through the roof, so here are some stats to show to any fools who still try to insist that ‘nobody watches women’s basketball.’ https://t.co/BI82eX6hB7 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 31, 2021

The tournament is also buzzing on social media – Monday’s UConn-Baylor game saw more engagements than both of the men’s Elite Eight games – combined.

Have you watched more of the women’s tournament this year than in past years? Why is it getting more social media buzz?