Woman Knocks Out Stranger’s Abusive Boyfriend

A South Carolina woman is being called a hero after she knocked out a man who was abusing his girlfriend in a bowling alley.

The unidentified woman was bowling at Ashley Lanes on March 19th when she saw 58-year-old Pano Michael Dupree grab his girlfriend by her neck and pull her hair, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The woman ran over to him and punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor, unconscious, authorities say. He was still passed out when deputies arrived.

One punch. I’d stay on her good side 🙀 South Carolina woman knocks out man accused of beating girlfriend at bowling alley, reports say – Fox News https://t.co/v61xlK1nEp — ForeverHollywood (@ForeverHollywo3) March 30, 2021

Dupree, who sports a big black eye in his mugshot photo, was arrested on domestic violence charges and later released on bail, court records indicate. His attacker was not charged.

What would happen if a woman did something like this to her boyfriend in a public place?