Win Real Salt Lake tix!

REAL SALT LAKE vs SPORTING KANSAS CITY

Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 / Kick-off at 2:00pm

Rio Tinto Stadium – 9256 South State Street in Sandy

It all comes down to this! It’s a 2013 MLS CUP Final rematch this Sunday at 2:00pm as Real Salt Lake faces their heated rival, Sporting Kansas City, in a match that will decide RSL’s future. Win, and a playoff berth is secure! Lose… and the season is over.

Purchase tickets at the Rio Tinto Stadium box office or in advance by visiting RSL.com or calling 844-REAL-TIX.

Because X96 wants you to Join The Pride, we’re hooking up listeners with tickets to the game 4x’s a day! Listen for the keyword to text to 33986 to qualify. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the game. GO RSL!



These are the specific contest rules for “RSL 10/22/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 10/16/17 – 10/20/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to see Real Salt Lake home game on Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 at Rio Tinto Stadium by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometimes between 6:00am – 11:00pm each week day. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text with the correct keyword to 33986 will be selected as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Prize will be available to claim at Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 at the Will Call office during normal business hours. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00 and is provided by Real Salt Lake.