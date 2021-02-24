Report: Tiger Woods Was On His Way To Golf Lesson With Drew Brees, Justin Herbert

Tiger Woods was reportedly meeting up with two NFL quarterbacks for a golf lesson before his car crash Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN, Tiger was scheduled to shoot a golf video with Saints QB Drew Brees and Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Tuesday, part of a series of celebrity golfing lessons he was filming for GolfTV.

Tiger is currently recovering from surgery to repair ‘multiple open fractures’ in his right leg following the accident, in which his vehicle rolled over several times.

