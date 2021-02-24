NASA Snuck A Hidden Message Into The Mars Rover’s Parachute

The Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars last week – but not before delivering a secret message from NASA.

The agency says it hid a message in the red-and-white pattern of the rover’s parachute.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the internet to solve the puzzle – the message was spelled out in binary computer code, reading, “Jared Leto did it.” Just kidding. It really said, “Dare Mighty Things” – a slogan that decorates the walls of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

