Man Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $7,700 For Housework In Divorce Settlement

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his ex-wife $7,700 for housework, in a potentially landmark divorce settlement.

The woman claimed in court that her husband “barely cared about or participated in any kind of domestic chores”, leaving her all alone to take care of the housework and raise their child.

It’s the first case of ‘housework compensation’ made under China’s new civil code, which went into effect last month. Legal experts say it offers more protection to spouses who sacrificed career advancement to take care of family and household duties.

Is it fair for a spouse to be compensated for housework? Could something like this ever be passed in the U.S.? Who handles more household chores – you or your spouse?