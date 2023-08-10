Boner of The Day for August 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: FORGETFUL OR DANGEROUS OR BOTH?

There is a new law in Salt Lake City which expands the leniency of passengers bringing guns to the airport and on planes. The intention of this law was to help excuse those who forgot they had a gun on them/ in their carry on. This law is not very clear in how to determine whether the incident is an accident or not. This has caused a SLCPD police officer to potentially lose his job after he followed the law. SLCPD have been called in front Lawmakers to explain the new law. News investigator with Fox 13 asked SLCPD Captain Stephan Bennett “Are they required to follow the intent of the law if they don’t feel like it matches the letter of the law?” (Fox 13) Eagle Mountain Representative Stephanie Gricius responded with “I think that’s a gray area,” (Fox 13) The law makers have led us to believe that they are potentially making a bill specifically for SLCPD to protect officers and clarify the law.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: MIKE DO YOU ACTUALLY KNOW HOW A GAS PUMP WORKS?

Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a fool of himself in his new presidential campaign video. He talked about the issues that are happening with gas and other energy sources whilst acting out putting gas in his truck. Pence missed a few steps though as he just waltzed up to the pump, put it in the trucks fuel filter, and continued to hold it in there without holding the lever and he also did not pick the gas type as in the video you can hear the pump begin to beep at him. Pence do you even know how a gas pump works?

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: USING THE NEWS TO WIN THE DIVORCE WAR

After going through the court system Fox News anchor Julie Banderas’ soon-to-be ex-husband, once they are divorced, was found not guilty of criminal charges for allegedly holding a steak knife to his wife’s throat (The Daily Beast). Instead of this article being focused on the man who was allegedly defending his kids from the mother who ate all the left over mashed potatoes.

via The Daily Beast