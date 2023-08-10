Geek News for August 10th, 2023

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Trailer
The Continental is a chain of hotels located all around the world that function as a neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld. They are frequented by many hitmen and notorious murderers. IMDb
Creators: Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward
Starring: Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Nhung Kate
The Final Season of Archer Trailer
Covert black ops and espionage take a back seat to zany personalities and relationships between secret agents and drones. IMDb
Creator: Adam Reed
Starring: H. Joe Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash
Matt Berry – Toast of Tinsletown
Steven Toast is determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves. IMDb
Director: Michael Cumming
Starring: Matt Berry, Doon Mackinchan, Fred Armisen
Charlieas Theron and Chris Hemsworth’s Stunt Doubles Get Married
You could mistake this couple of stunt doubles as Charlieas Theron and Chris Hemsworth. The two have announced they are getting married.
Read More Here