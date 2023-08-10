Geek News for August 10th, 2023

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Trailer

The Continental is a chain of hotels located all around the world that function as a neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld. They are frequented by many hitmen and notorious murderers. IMDb

Creators: Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward

Starring: Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Nhung Kate

The Final Season of Archer Trailer

Covert black ops and espionage take a back seat to zany personalities and relationships between secret agents and drones. IMDb

Creator: Adam Reed

Starring: H. Joe Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash

Matt Berry – Toast of Tinsletown

Steven Toast is determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves. IMDb

Director: Michael Cumming

Starring: Matt Berry, Doon Mackinchan, Fred Armisen

Charlieas Theron and Chris Hemsworth’s Stunt Doubles Get Married

You could mistake this couple of stunt doubles as Charlieas Theron and Chris Hemsworth. The two have announced they are getting married.

