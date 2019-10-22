Research Says Men with Psychopathic Traits More Attractive to Women

Ladies, do you like a man who is confident and absolutely charming? Well, according to new research out of Canada, instead of finding Mr. Right, you may have found a psychopath. Women were asked about a group of men’s attractiveness by watching a brief video of each guy. Women consistently thought men who ranked higher on a psychopathy test were sexier, had more confidence and were just more attractive overall…and get this: psychopathic traits could have developed to give evolution a chance. The theory is that psychopaths may have it easier when finding sexual partners. For the psychos in jail, they actually have a better chance of seducing their guards and escaping.

