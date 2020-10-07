‘Resident Evil’ Movie Reboot Cast Announced

Resident Evil is the latest movie franchise set to get the good ole reboot, and the cast and plot have just been announced.

First of all, the reboot plans to stay true to the video game series, set in 1998 and filled with horror like the video games.

According to LAD Bible, “The reboot will star the following fantastic actors: Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) as Clarie Redfield. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man & The Wasp) as Jill Valentine. Robie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker. Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) will play Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) will play Dr. William Birkin.”

Did the 'Resident Evil' movie get the casting right? 👍👎 pic.twitter.com/VQu0zwzieF — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 6, 2020

Fans seem to be pleased with the mixture of new and familiar faces for the reboot, and the new director hopes to bring in not only the fans who Milla Jovovich, but also those that loved the video game franchise.

There’s no release date for the reboot.

Which did you like more, the Resident Evil video games or the movies?