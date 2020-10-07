Life

Man Attacked By Elk On Colorado Golf Course

A Colorado man in the hospital after he was attacked by an elk on a golf course.

Zak Bornhoft was riding in the passenger seat of a golf cart when the elk began to approach them.

They tried to drive away, but the animal gored him with its antler. The attack sent Zak to the ICU and nearly struck his kidney.

Wildlife officials say elk can become aggressive during the fall mating season and that it likely saw the golf cart as a challenger to its harem.

What’s the biggest animal you’ve ever spotted in the wild? Ever been attacked?

Comments
