Supersonic commercial flight coming 2029

Nobody likes a long flight. Especially now with the pandemic. But one company is closer to rolling out faster service – supersonic service.

Denver based aviation company Boom Supersonic has rolled out the first independently developed supersonic aircraft – the XB-1. The news comes 50-years after the first supersonic flight.

Dubbed the ‘baby boom,’ with a fuselage of 71-feet, the XB-1 is a one-third scale prototype of Boom’s upcoming commercial jet ‘Overture,’ which Boom says will be capable of Mach 2.2 speed – cutting the typical 8-hour London to New York red eye to just 3.3 hours.

CNN reports Overture is expected to be ready for commercial flight in 2029.

