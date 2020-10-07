Americans are finding ways into France despite travel ban

Americans are getting around France’s travel ban – pretty easily.
Forbes reports Americans arriving on direct flights are still scrutinized; however, passengers arriving via a Schengen Area (EU countries plus a few others) connections barely have their paperwork peeked at.
How Americans Are Dodging Travel Bans To France – [Worldwide Travel News], Source: Forbes – https://t.co/cU0d7CkDGQ pic.twitter.com/7UykUBmJfH
— Refess.com (@Refess) October 7, 2020
Others report mandatory quarantine rules aren’t enforced unless you’re showing symptoms.
While a travel ban officially exists – so do workarounds written into the ban.
Have you had travel plans upended amid the pandemic? Have you found ways to get to your destination?
