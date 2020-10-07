ICE op captures violent aliens inside sanctuary cities

Of 128 illegal immigrants captured in an operation targeting California sanctuary cities, 96% have convictions or actively face charges – including murder, rape, sexual assaults of children, weapons crimes, and domestic violence.

Homeland Security announced the arrests Tuesday in the operation which targeted the Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco areas between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf gave the example of a 40-year-old El Salvador man. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 25 years to life. But he was released in August while the LA County Jail ignored an ICE detainer.

DHS slams California officials after arresting 128 illegals, many had prior convictionshttps://t.co/Y9Dr30GFLb — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2020

Fox News reports Wolf countered claims that sanctuary city policies show compassion saying, “There is no compassion for the Americans whose lives have been ended or destroyed by these policies, which shield violent criminal aliens at the expense of American lives.”

Should sanctuary cities be outlawed? Should they be denied other federal funding?