McDonald’s Is Rolling Out 3 New Breakfast Pastries

McDonald’s still has a hold on all-day breakfast, but for now, you can get three breakfast pastries all day!

It’s been over eight years since the food chain has added new baked goods to its menu.

But according to a press release, McDonald’s has three new treats for you. A blueberry muffin that’s soft and fluffy, cream cheese on top of a cinnamon roll, and a golden fried apple fritter.

These new treats will be available to meet your taste buds beginning Oct. 28, morning, noon, and night.

Are you excited to try McDonald’s new pastries?