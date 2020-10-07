Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson to Star in ‘Super High’

Move over Marvel and DC there are new superheroes coming!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are teaming up for a superhero comedy flick called Super High.
If you guessed from the title that weed is involved in the film, you’re correct! In the film, when the two smoke a special strain of weed they get superpowers.
'Super High' superhero comedy starring Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common lands at New Line
The plot reportedly revolves around a special marijuana that gives superpowers to those who smoke it
(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/BNu1O2ZZvt) pic.twitter.com/JZweIQYnhn
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 5, 2020
Right now there’s no release date for the project.
What do you think of Samberg and Robinson as a comedy team? What’s your favorite “stoner” film?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.