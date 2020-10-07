Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson to Star in ‘Super High’

Move over Marvel and DC there are new superheroes coming!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are teaming up for a superhero comedy flick called Super High.

If you guessed from the title that weed is involved in the film, you’re correct! In the film, when the two smoke a special strain of weed they get superpowers.

'Super High' superhero comedy starring Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common lands at New Line The plot reportedly revolves around a special marijuana that gives superpowers to those who smoke it (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/BNu1O2ZZvt) pic.twitter.com/JZweIQYnhn — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 5, 2020

Right now there’s no release date for the project.

What do you think of Samberg and Robinson as a comedy team? What’s your favorite “stoner” film?