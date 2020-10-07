Life

Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson to Star in ‘Super High’

Posted on

Move over Marvel and DC there are new superheroes coming!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are teaming up for a superhero comedy flick called Super High.

If you guessed from the title that weed is involved in the film, you’re correct! In the film, when the two smoke a special strain of weed they get superpowers.

Right now there’s no release date for the project.

What do you think of Samberg and Robinson as a comedy team? What’s your favorite “stoner” film?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top