Japan’s ‘Super Nintendo World’ To Open In Spring 2021

It might seem like a bad time to open up a new theme park – but Japan’s new ‘Super Nintendo World’ is moving forward anyway.

The new attraction is set to open in the Spring of 2021 at Universal Studios Japan. It was originally planned for summer 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Super Nintendo World will include rides based on Mario Kart and Yoshi, areas based on Bowser and Princess Peach’s castles, and a ‘metagame’ where guests use special wristbands to collect virtual coins.

Japan’s Super Nintendo World will open in spring 2021 https://t.co/0sD8E66fl6 pic.twitter.com/I8HjT9Q7id — The Verge (@verge) October 7, 2020

Similar Mario-themed worlds will be coming to Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood in the future.

What other attractions should a Nintendo-themed park have?