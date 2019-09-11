Retail Apocalypse Continues As GameStop Closes 200 ‘Underperforming’ Stores

Another major retail chain is closing stores. Video game seller GameStop says it will close between 180-200 “underperforming” stores by the end of the year. GameStop has more than 5,700 stores worldwide but posted a net loss of $415 million in the second quarter of 2019.

While most retailers struggle to compete with online shopping, Gamestop has to deal with a market where most games these are just downloaded straight onto a computer or console and don’t need physical discs or cartridges.

GameStop closing 200 stores following another quarter of dismal sales https://t.co/iTzODf1Y2s pic.twitter.com/UaLNY4BXGQ — Polygon (@Polygon) September 11, 2019