Retail Apocalypse Continues As GameStop Closes 200 ‘Underperforming’ Stores

Another major retail chain is closing stores. Video game seller GameStop says it will close between 180-200 “underperforming” stores by the end of the year. GameStop has more than 5,700 stores worldwide but posted a net loss of $415 million in the second quarter of 2019.
While most retailers struggle to compete with online shopping, Gamestop has to deal with a market where most games these are just downloaded straight onto a computer or console and don’t need physical discs or cartridges.

