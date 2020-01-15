Life

Rich People are Staying Healthier for Almost a Decade Longer Than Poor People

Posted on

Being rich could add almost ten years to your life! According to a study, economic inequalities do affect lifespans. Over 25,000 people over age 50 were analyzed and data revealed that rich people live healthier, disability-free lives, such as being able to cook and get out of bed on their own. A public health specialist from the study said, While life expectancy is a useful indicator of health, the quality of life as we get older is also crucial. By measuring healthy life expectancy we can get an estimate of the number of years of life spent in favorable states of health or without a disability.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top