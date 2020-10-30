Robot lawnmower sends call for help

It isn’t uncommon to do a little research before making a big purchase. The same could be said before attempting to steal something.

Had this thief done that, he might have known that some of those robot lawnmowers send distress signals.

It happened Tuesday evening in Germany. The Associated Press reports the owner got a notification on his smartphone that the mower had flipped upside

down.

A #lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help to homeowner in #Germany foil a thief's plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton.https://t.co/WWtaIt3eU8 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 30, 2020

What he encountered was a thief with the mower tucked under his arm. Police were unable to track the would-be criminal, who dropped the mower as he fled the scene.

Do you have one of those automated lawnmowers? Does it work well? Has anyone tried to steal it? Who would try to steal something with an automated spinning blade anyway?