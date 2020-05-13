San Jose Overrun by Escaped Goats

After remaining mostly vacant throughout California’s stay-at-home order, the streets of San Jose were bustling with activity again on Tuesday — not by people, but goats. City officials say a herd of 200 goats, which were being used to clear brush in a nearby field, broke through an electric fence and invaded East San Jose. “When I got back from the store, all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street,” says resident Zach Roelands, whose father uses the animals a few times a year to clear his property. “This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine.”

Who let the goats out? https://t.co/ssIpWcV5Jq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 13, 2020

Fortunately, goats tend to be followers rather than leaders. After running through the streets for a while, a resident managed to coax a few back toward the fenced area, police say. The others followed.