Illinois Woman Mauled to Death by Small French Bulldog

An Illinois coroner has determined the identity of the killer in the weekend death of a suburban Chicago woman: her French bulldog. A friend found Ingleside resident Lisa Urso, 52, was found covered with blood and unresponsive on her patio Saturday evening, police say. In autopsy results released Wednesday, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper determined her wounds were consistent with those caused by a bulldog. “I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack,” Cooper says. “You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful. This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

Illinois woman mauled to death by her recently adopted french bulldog: coroner https://t.co/rIwdMp2riL — TIME (@TIME) May 13, 2020

The dog, which Urso recently adopted, had been taken by animal control after it attacked Urso’s boyfriend, police say. However, Urso fought to get her pet back and succeeded, records indicate. Its fate has not yet been determined, officials say.