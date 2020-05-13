Megaplex Theatres Opens for ‘Private Family Movie’ Events

If you want to get out of the house to watch a movie with your family, Megaplex Theatres has you covered. At select locations, Private Family Movies is taking reservations for up to 20 family members to watch an old or new Hollywood movie in a Megaplex Theatre auditorium. In addition, families will receive 20 large sodas and 20 buckets of popcorn.

We are now offering private family movie viewings at select locations! For $375, our package includes seating for up to 20, popcorn and a drink for each family member, and a movie of your choice from our current list of offerings. Contact Julene at 801-304-4451 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/iDTs6VCyKL — Megaplex Theatres (@megaplextheatre) May 13, 2020

The Megaplex Theatres president said, “We’re thrilled to be taking the next step towards the return of the Megaplex experience with safe and responsible reopening procedures following several weeks of ‘Intermission.’” To book this family experience, it will cost $375.