Life

Six Flags Will Take Reservations Post-Pandemic

Posted on

When Six Flags re-opens its amusement parks, you will need a reservation to go. A new reservation system was announced on Wednesday. The online reservation system will be to limit capacity and promote social distancing. Visitors will reserve a day as well as a time to arrive at the park so entryways will not be crowded. You will also have to pre-pay for parking online as well. Six Flags own 26 amusement parks throughout North America.

Where does going to an amusement park rank on your things-to-do list when facilities reopen?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top