‘Saturday Night Live’ to Air New Content This Week

Saturday Night Live will air a new episode this weekend. They will air remotely produced content that will include a version of the Weekend Update. It is not clear if the performances will be live. SNL recently lost its longtime producer Hal Willner who passed away from coronavirus complications.

