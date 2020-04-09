One Third Of Americans Didn’t Pay Rent Last Month

A new report claims that nearly a third of Americans didn’t pay their rent last month. According to a study by the National Multifamily Housing Council, only 69 percent of renters paid up on April 1st, down from 81 percent in March and 82 percent in April of last year. Some fear that number will drop even further in May, as more and more people become unemployed or burn through their savings.

