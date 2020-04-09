New York Sees Record Death Toll For Third Consecutive Day

For the third consecutive day, New York has seen a record number of coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The state reported 799 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total of up 6,268 – over 4,500 of those in New York City. However, while the death toll continues to climb, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases has begun to drop, with only 200 new cases reported Wednesday – the lowest total since March 18th.

N.Y. State coronavirus update: Cuomo cites a ‘breathtaking’ new record 799 New Yorkers die in one day — and warns against underestimating the pandemic. Over 7,000 New Yorkers have died. (2,753 died on 9/11.)https://t.co/eF1A7uTcSW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 9, 2020