New York Sees Record Death Toll For Third Consecutive Day

Posted on

For the third consecutive day, New York has seen a record number of coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The state reported 799 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total of up 6,268 – over 4,500 of those in New York City. However, while the death toll continues to climb, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases has begun to drop, with only 200 new cases reported Wednesday – the lowest total since March 18th.

