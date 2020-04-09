Sex Toy Sales Booming During Lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has been hard on many local businesses – but for others, sales are booming – like the sex toy industry. Several sex toy manufacturers say their sales have increased by 50 percent or even double during the lockdown, as people search for new ways to have fun at home. Some experts have predicted a post-pandemic baby boom, while others have warned of a possible global condom shortage as factories are forced to close down.

