Bar Owner Pulls Money Off The Walls To Give To Staff During Lockdown

A Georgia bar owner is pulling money off the wall to help out her unemployed staff. The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, GA has walls lined with dollar bills, stapled there by patrons over the last 15 years. But when the pandemic forced the bar to close its doors, owner Jennifer Knox decided to help out her unemployed workers by pulling it all down. A total of $3,714 was collected and given to a handful of employees. Regulars chipped in with a few more donations of their own. Knox says she plans to spend the rest of the quarantine giving the walls a new coat of paint.

