Costco Giving Priority Access to Healthcare Workers & First Responders

Costco understands that the ones who care for us should probably have a decent chance of scoring some toilet paper. That’s why the retail chain is giving priority access to healthcare workers and first responders. “Priority customers” like healthcare workers, EMTS, firefighters and police officers will be allowed to move to the front of the line to enter the warehouse, according to Costco’s website. All you have to do is show your Costco card and your official ID from work and you’ll be allowed to scoot to the front of the line.

