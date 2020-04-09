Life

Easter Warning: Stay At Home

Posted on

With Easter approaching this Sunday, the message from leaders and medical officials around the world is to stay at home. People are being told to refrain from any big gatherings and to not travel this weekend because of the pandemic. Family visits are being discouraged. Many are also hoping people stay away from any in-person church services and default to streamed worship encounters.

Comments
