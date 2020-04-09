Domino’s Isn’t Giving Away Two Large Pizzas With That Coupon Found On Social Media

There’s no such thing as a free lunch. Keep that phrase in mind the next time you see a post on Facebook offering you something just for sharing and liking the link. The latest scam popping up on your newsfeed is a coupon for two free large pizzas from Domino’s. All you need to do, it claims, is just fill out the survey. Of course, once you do, you’re asked to share the deal with your friends in order to receive it. Even then, the fact-checkers at Snopes point out nothing happens. According to the Better Business Bureau, if the deal looks too good to be true, it is. Also make sure to check the link address, as it likely won’t match the real company’s site.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.