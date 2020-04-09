Life

Where Can You Get 79 Cent Gas Right Now?

Posted on

Change of habits because of the pandemic has caused gas prices to drop dramatically nationwide. The national average is currently $1.89 a gallon. It was $2.38 last month. There are two gas stations in Wisconsin that have gas for 79 cents a gallon. The stations have the same owner. They are located in Hager City and Maiden Rock. Three gas stations in Oklahoma are selling gas for 89 cents a gallon.

Where is the cheapest you’ve seen gas selling for in Utah?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top