Where Can You Get 79 Cent Gas Right Now?

Change of habits because of the pandemic has caused gas prices to drop dramatically nationwide. The national average is currently $1.89 a gallon. It was $2.38 last month. There are two gas stations in Wisconsin that have gas for 79 cents a gallon. The stations have the same owner. They are located in Hager City and Maiden Rock. Three gas stations in Oklahoma are selling gas for 89 cents a gallon.

Where is the cheapest you’ve seen gas selling for in Utah?

