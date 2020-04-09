How Will Las Vegas Change After The Shutdown?

What happens in Vegas will most likely be at a distance with new rules after the pandemic. Vital Vegas wrote about what they think casinos and resorts will look like after COVID-19. The good news is that there will likely be plenty of deals to get people back to hotels and casinos. Fares and rates are expected to be lower to entice guests. Buffets will probably be a thing of the past because of hygiene issues. Casino capacity might be lowered to keep people from being too close to each other. Shows, clubs, and pools might also see the same restrictions to keep customers safe.

