Boner Of The Day For April 23rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NOT HOW THEY THOUGHT THEY WOULD SPEND THEIR VACATION

Two German teenagers- Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère, fresh-faced 18- and 19-year-olds from Rostock, came to the U.S, and made the mistake of thinking they could island-hop Hawaii the same way that they did Thailand and New Zealand. While landing they were given strip searches, handcuffs and prison uniforms by CBP officers. They spent their Hawaiian vacation on a moldy mattress in a freezing cell, sharing a space with actual criminals. Apparently, their crime was not booking their entire five-week stay in advance. German tourism to the US has dropped since this kind of welcome is now a standard procedure.

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY. OKAY. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

A restaurant in China is serving a $550 15- course meal that includes elephant poop. In Shanghai, China this eco-friendly cuisine is having people question what this course meal is. The meal ends with a dessert made of elephant poop, where a popular food blogger known as “Mixue’s Culinary Notes”, shared her experience at the restaurant. The dessert features a base for elephant dung that looks like crispy crumbs, where the chef adds herbal perfume for it.

Boner Candidate #3: NONE OF THE PEOPLE IN THIS ADMINISTRATION CARE FOR THE TRUTH

U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi was called out for lying about conservative activist Riley Gaines, “making it to the Olympics” after unveiling legal action against Maine for failing to comply with Donald Trump’s recent order banning transgender athletes in women’s sports. The Justice Department is set to file a lawsuit against the state after finding it guilty of violating Title IX.

