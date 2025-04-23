Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.23.2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 25th:
- Arch Enemy at The Depot
Saturday the 26th:
- Half Alive at The Union
On sale Friday at 10am:
- The Taylor Party: Taylor DJ Night – June 13th at The Depot
- Sasha Colby – September 30th at The Depot
- Durand Jones & The Indications – October 5th at The Depot
- Andy Bell of Erasure – Nov 21 at The Marquis
- Felly – November 12 at Soundwell
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
- PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall 4/25-4/26- Link
Friday the 25th:
- Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Ike Reilly at the State Room – Link
- BASSTRIPPER at Soundwell – Link
- Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett live at The Complex – Link
- 2025 Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Commons – Link
- 2025 Arbor Day Celebration at Red Butte Garden – Link
Saturday the 26th:
- The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Fleetwood Mask at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Far From Here Tour John Splithoff with Tonina at The State Room – Link
- 2025 City Nature Festival/ Party for the Planet at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) 2025 – Link
- Caws Dog Adoption Event at The Dog’s Meow –
- Fish for Garbage Event at Timpanogos Park in Provo – Link