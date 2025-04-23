Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.23.2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 25th: 

  • Arch Enemy at The Depot

Saturday the 26th:  

  • Half Alive at The Union

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Taylor Party: Taylor DJ Night – June 13th at The Depot
  • Sasha Colby – September 30th at The Depot
  • Durand Jones & The Indications – October 5th at The Depot
  • Andy Bell of Erasure – Nov 21 at The Marquis
  • Felly – November 12 at Soundwell

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
  • PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall 4/25-4/26- Link 

Friday the 25th:   

  • Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Ike Reilly at the State Room – Link 
  • BASSTRIPPER at Soundwell – Link 
  • Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett live at The Complex – Link 
  • 2025 Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • 2025 Arbor Day Celebration at Red Butte Garden – Link 

Saturday the 26th: 

  • The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Fleetwood Mask at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Far From Here Tour John Splithoff with Tonina at The State Room – Link
  • 2025 City Nature Festival/ Party for the Planet at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) 2025 – Link 
  • Caws Dog Adoption Event at The Dog’s Meow –
  • Fish for Garbage Event at Timpanogos Park in Provo – Link

 

