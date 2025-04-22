The Cure Goes Clubbing with Mixes of a Lost World

Shutterstock

The Cure Recruits Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and More for Mixes of a Lost World

The Cure have announced a new remix album titled Mixes of a Lost World, a reimagining of their 2024 record Songs of a Lost World. Set for release on June 13, the expansive project features contributions from artists across the electronic and experimental spectrum, including Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Trentemøller, Mogwai, Orbital, The Twilight Sad, Daniel Avery, Mura Masa, Âme, Shanti Celeste, and many more.

A Cure for Curiosity

In a statement, Robert Smith shared the origin of the project:



“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs of a Lost World tracks and I really loved them. The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for.”

All proceeds from Mixes of a Lost World will benefit War Child UK, making this ambitious effort both a musical and philanthropic statement.

A World Remixed: Tracklist

Below is the complete tracklist for Mixes of a Lost World:

“I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Paul Oakenfold “Cinematic” Remix) “Endsong” (Orbital Remix) “Drone:Nodrone” (Daniel Avery Remix) “All I Ever Am” (Meera Remix) “A Fragile Thing” (Âme Remix) “And Nothing Is Forever” (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix) “Warsong” (Daybreakers Remix) “Alone” (Four Tet Remix) “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Mental Overdrive Remix) “And Nothing Is Forever” (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) “A Fragile Thing” (Sally C Remix) “Endsong” (Gregor Tresher Remix) “Warsong” (Omid 16B Remix) “Drone:Nodrone” (Anja Schneider Remix) “Alone” (Shanti Celeste “February Blues” Remix) “All I Ever Am” (Mura Masa Remix) “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Craven Faults Rework) “Drone:Nodrone” (Joycut “Anti-Gravitational” Remix) “And Nothing Is Forever” (Trentemøller Rework) “Warsong” (Chino Moreno Remix) “Alone” (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix) “All I Ever Am” (65daysofstatic Remix) “A Fragile Thing” (Twilight Sad Remix) “Endsong” (Mogwai Remix)

The Cure’s Legacy Reimagined

Released in November 2024, Songs of a Lost World marked The Cure’s first studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream. For a full breakdown of that record, check out our review of Songs of a Lost World. With Mixes of a Lost World, the band invites a new generation of artists to reinterpret their signature melancholy through ambient textures, electronic pulses, and experimental soundscapes—proving that The Cure’s emotional resonance continues to evolve across decades and genres.

