‘Tiger King’ Special to Air on Fox, Feature Never-Before-Seen Footage

Tiger King, the hottest thing on Netflix is now getting a one hour special on FOX. “TMZ Investigates: Tiger King-What Really Went Down” will air on Monday, April 13th featuring TMZ’s Harvey Levin. The hourlong special will explore questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty. It will further investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s wealthy former husband.

