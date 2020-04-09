Life

CDC Releases New Set of Coronavirus Guidelines

As health care officials move closer to relaxing coronavirus restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines for essential workers.

People who work in the medical or food industries should take their temperature before work; wear a face mask during their shift; practice social distancing; refuse to share headsets or other objects that touch one’s face; and avoid congregating in crowded areas like break rooms, according to the new CDC guidelines.

The agency has also released new regulations for employers, telling them to assess workers for coronavirus symptoms before each shift and send home those who are sick; increase the frequency of cleaning oft-touched objects; and increase air flow in the work environment.

Comments
