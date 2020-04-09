CDC Releases New Set of Coronavirus Guidelines

As health care officials move closer to relaxing coronavirus restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines for essential workers.

People who work in the medical or food industries should take their temperature before work; wear a face mask during their shift; practice social distancing; refuse to share headsets or other objects that touch one’s face; and avoid congregating in crowded areas like break rooms, according to the new CDC guidelines.

Employers of essential critical workers exposed to #COVID19:

• Take employee’s temperature before work

• Send sick employees home immediately

• Test face masks

• Increase building’s air exchange

• Clean surfaces frequently https://t.co/EuUxZSa2wn pic.twitter.com/8TlpIzzmcC — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) April 9, 2020

The agency has also released new regulations for employers, telling them to assess workers for coronavirus symptoms before each shift and send home those who are sick; increase the frequency of cleaning oft-touched objects; and increase air flow in the work environment.