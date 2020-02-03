Life

Scientists Discover ‘Weed Compound’ 30 Times Stronger Than THC

Scientists have discovered a new compound in marijuana believed to be 30 times stronger than THC. Italian researchers say the newly discovered cannabinoid, called tetrahydrocannabiphorol, could explain why some marijuana strains are more powerful than others, even if the THC content is similar. Because the compound ‘binds’ to human receptors more efficiently, scientists believe it could have health benefits and lead to the creation of new medicines.

