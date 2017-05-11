Sean Means Reviews Movies for May 11th, 2017

Artsies:
Buster’s Mal Heart – 3 stars
A family man’s chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter leaves him on the run from the police and an impending event known as The Inversion.
Director: Sarah Adina Smith
Starring: Rami Malek, DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent – 3 stars
Both a biopic of a complicated man and an exploration of the gathering forces that converged to shape a new American cuisine and create the cult of “celebrity chef”… A consummate hedonist, Jeremiah Tower’s career spans the riotous sexual revolution of the 70’s to the high rolling “greed-is-good” spirit of the ’80s. Key interviews with celebrities & celebrity chefs cement Tower’s influence on today’s food culture and reveal how he transformed the restaurant industry and in the process changed the way we eat.
Director: Lydia Tenaglia
Starring: Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain, Francesca De Luca
Risk – 3 1/2 stars
The story of WikiLeak’s editor-in-chief Julian Assange as seen by documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras.
Director: Laura Poitras
Starring: Julian Assange, Sarah Harrison, Jacob Appelbaum
Fartsies:
The Wall – not screened by me
Two American Soldiers are trapped by a lethal sniper, with only an unsteady wall between them.
Director: Doug Liman
Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli
3 Generations – 2 stars
After Ray decides to transition from female to male, Ray’s mother, Maggie, must come to terms with the decision while tracking down Ray’s biological father to get his legal consent.
Director: Gaby Dellal
Starring: Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 2 1/2 stars
Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.
Director: Guy Ritchie
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law
Snatched – 3 stars
When her boyfriend dumps her before their exotic vacation, a young woman persuades her ultra-cautious mother to travel with her to paradise, with unexpected results.
Director: Jonathan Levine
Starring: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kim Caramele
