Sean Means Reviews Movies for May 11th, 2017

Artsies:

Buster’s Mal Heart – 3 stars

A family man’s chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter leaves him on the run from the police and an impending event known as The Inversion.

Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Starring: Rami Malek, DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent – 3 stars

Both a biopic of a complicated man and an exploration of the gathering forces that converged to shape a new American cuisine and create the cult of “celebrity chef”… A consummate hedonist, Jeremiah Tower’s career spans the riotous sexual revolution of the 70’s to the high rolling “greed-is-good” spirit of the ’80s. Key interviews with celebrities & celebrity chefs cement Tower’s influence on today’s food culture and reveal how he transformed the restaurant industry and in the process changed the way we eat.

Director: Lydia Tenaglia

Starring: Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain, Francesca De Luca

Risk – 3 1/2 stars

The story of WikiLeak’s editor-in-chief Julian Assange as seen by documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras.

Director: Laura Poitras

Starring: Julian Assange, Sarah Harrison, Jacob Appelbaum

Fartsies:

The Wall – not screened by me

Two American Soldiers are trapped by a lethal sniper, with only an unsteady wall between them.

Director: Doug Liman

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli

3 Generations – 2 stars

After Ray decides to transition from female to male, Ray’s mother, Maggie, must come to terms with the decision while tracking down Ray’s biological father to get his legal consent.

Director: Gaby Dellal

Starring: Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 2 1/2 stars

Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law

Snatched – 3 stars

When her boyfriend dumps her before their exotic vacation, a young woman persuades her ultra-cautious mother to travel with her to paradise, with unexpected results.

Director: Jonathan Levine

Starring: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kim Caramele