Boner Fight for May 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE TRESPASSER WHO CAUGHT HIMSELF

A 19-year-old in Pasco County is facing trespassing charges after deputies say he entered a home that he claimed was his. Timothy Brazell is accused of going into the home on Washington Street in Dade City around 8:30 Saturday morning. Brazell used an unlocked door to get inside the house and told a blind man inside he was looking for his keys. Deputies say he then told the man that he wanted to take his shoes off and relax. Instead, Brazell stood in place and possibly even dozed off while standing up. When the blind man called out to the homeowner who was in another room, Brazell walked outside and got into a car parked in the yard.

Boner Candidate #2: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

A man was caught on video delivering a long, Anti-Muslim tirade against a family vacationing last week on a Texas beach, repeatedly screaming at them about Sharia law, ISIS and Donald Trump. Fourteen members of the family were on weeklong reunion in South Padre Island when the man, who was identified in a police report obtained by BuzzFeed News as Alexander Downing, of Waterford, Connecticut, approached them. “You’re a fucking Muslim, motherfucker,” the man says at one point in front of the family, which included children playing on the beach, just feet away. “You will never ever, ever, stop me, my Christianity,” the man says, “from rising above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law don’t mean shit to me.” Sharia — a religious code of conduct, no different than those contained in other Abrahamic religions — has often been used as a fear-inducing term associated with anti-Western beliefs in recent years.

